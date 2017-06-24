× Locals travel back in time in celebration of upcoming York attractions

YORK, Pa. — A little piece of history was at the center of downtown York on Saturday.

The York County History Center offered a “first look” at the former Met-Ed steam plant on Pershing Avenue in York, which will soon be a museum and library.

The free event gave attendees the chance to time travel through the revolutionary period.

People who went had the chance to see how loom stations work, play games, learn how to use tools from that period and more.

One event organizer says the event was a way to raise funds and get people at the center of what will soon be a local attraction.

“Our goal is to right size them and consolidate them, so that we have a history campus with the museum on one end…and the colonial complex on the other,” said Melanie Hady, director of public relations for the York County History Foundation.

The York museum and library archives plans to open its doors in 2020.