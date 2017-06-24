× I-83 open after motorcycle crash shut down portion in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa — I-83 Northbound is back open after motorcycle crash in Harrisburg.

A motorcycle crash on I-83 northbound shuts down lanes from 19 Street Exit to Paxton Street Exit on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to I-83 near mile-marker 44 for a motorcycle crash according to 911 dispatch. One patient has been transported to the hospital.

Crews have shutdown I-83 northbound from the 19th Street Exit to the Paxton Street Exit. I-83 Southbound is seeing some delays as well.

PennDOT says expect major delays.