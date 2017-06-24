× One person killed in Hanover, York County crash

Hanover, York County, PA- One person is dead following a 2 vehicle crash in York County.

Authorities say it happened Saturday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Stock and McCosh Streets. EMS transported one driver to York Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. York County Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau identified him as 79 year old George Hart, Sr. of Penn Township, York County.

The coroner says Hart died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death as accidental. While no autopsy will be done, a routine toxicology test will be performed. As of now, there is no word on the other driver’s condition.

Hanover Borough Police are investigating.