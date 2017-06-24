× Police standoff in Lebanon starts as domestic dispute

LEBANON CITY, Pa — A domestic dispute in Lebanon City turned into a hostage situation this morning.

Officials say emergency crews were dispatched to an apartment on the 900 block of Walnut Street in Lebanon City for a domestic dispute around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday. Where police say a 53-year-old man threatened his girlfriend and held her at gunpoint for three hours.

She was later able to escape and call police.

When police arrived on scene, they learned the 53-year-old man was armed, and inside the apartment with his 23-year-old handicapped daughter. Lebanon County SWAT team arrived on scene to assist police in rescuing the woman. The man refused to speak with officials.

After failing to make contact with the man, SWAT entered the apartment and rescued the 23-year-old. The 53-year-old man was found, deceased, in the bedroom of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The mans is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Walnut Street was shutdown for hours as police resolved the situation, and was opened back up around 12 p.m.