Cadets of Civil Air Patrol graduate at Fort Indiantown Gap

UNION TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. — More than 340 cadets graduated from Civil Air Patrol Cadet Training schools Sunday at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.

Students from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, and the District of Columbia all took part.

In the tradition of the US Air Force, the event was marked by a parade and the presenting of colors.

Instructors say the program helps cadets to develop leadership skills and solidify their moral character.

“They’ll have a foundation to go on and become future leaders of this country, their communities and their states,” said Brandon Corsi, Deputy Commander

Nearly 24,000 students are currently participating in the CAP Cadet Program.