Enjoying sunshine for most of the week

COOLER WITH LOTS OF SUNSHINE: We continue to enjoy mild, but cooler-than-average high temperatures over the next several days. Lots of sunshine dominates the skies to heading to the middle part of the week with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Dew points continue to remain comfortable.

LOW CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS: An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible Monday and Tuesday. These will be small, not severe, and will only briefly impact the area they develop. Everybody has a very low chance of seeing them over the next couple of days under otherwise partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

INCREASING TEMPS, INCREASING RAIN CHANCES: Temperatures start to rise into the upper-80s and low-90s by Thursday and into the weekend. A late slight thunderstorm chance Thursday rises to possible scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, which will be the hottest days of the week. Dew points rise as well with thunderstorm chances lasting through Sunday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long