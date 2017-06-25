× Inmate attacks 2 correction officers at SCI Camp Hill on Friday

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — State Police are investigating whether charges should be filed against an inmate who attacked 2 guards at SCI Camp Hill on Friday.

A spokesperson for The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said that the two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the inmate has been moved to the prison’s restricted housing unit.

According to the spokesperson, the unit where the incident occurred is on lock down.

Staff from the prison are working with State Police to see if charges will be filed against the inmate.