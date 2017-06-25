× Lancaster celebrates the LGBTQ community at 11th Annual Pride Festival

LANCASTER, Pa. — The 11th Annual Lancaster Pride Festival kicked off Sunday in Lancaster City`s Binns Park.

The event celebrates the diversity of gay, bisexual and transgender communities in the area.

People who attended had the chance to enjoy live music, dancing, food and more.

Organizers say it’s about showing pride and standing side by side together.

“People here are driving from hours away just because it’s a great day, everyone gets along, everyone has a good time, you know at the same time you’re around people who are different, but the differences are a commonality,” said Zac Nesbitt, co-chair of Lancaster Pride.

More than 3,000 people attended the festival this year.