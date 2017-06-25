× Leg Up Farmers Market helps feed school kids in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — A local grocery store is helping feed local school children this summer in York County.

Leg up Farmers Market in Manchester Township is set to collect food for the Central York school district’s “Panther Pantry”.

The fundraiser will help feed kids this summer who rely on free lunches during the regular school year.

Team leader, Dan Stump says that he and his team hope to fill that gap and bring awareness to hunger problems we face in our area.

“One of the things we do really well is food, so this is an event we got really excited about. We were glad to hear about this idea, which made it really easy to donate just by walking in and grabbing one of these bags,” said Dan Stump, team leader.

Leg Up Farmers Market at 3100 North George Street will be accepting non perishable items like canned goods and jars through Sunday, July 2nd.