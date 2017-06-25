× Pedestrian struck and killed along Interstate 81 North, lanes closed

Silver Spring Twp., Pa. – Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Cumberland County.

State Police dispatchers say a pedestrian was struck along Interstate 81-Northbound around 9:53 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Both northbound lanes are closed between Exit 52A: New Kingston (U.S. 11N) and Exit 57: Mechanicsburg (PA-114), and are expected to be closed for several hours.

As of now, it’s unclear what led up to the crash. State Police are investigating.