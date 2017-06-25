× Single vehicle crash leaves one man dead Sunday morning

MONROE TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — One man is dead following an early morning crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County on Sunday.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, Luis Alberto Gabella, 35, of Mechanicsburg, died in a single vehicle crash after his car hit a tree.

Gabella was driving along the 100 block of Brindle Road at a high rate of speed around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. For unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Gabella was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Brindle Road was shut down for almost three hours after the crash according to State Police.

The accident is under investigation.