Six people displaced by row home fire in York

YORK, Pa — Emergency crews spent hours at the scene of a two-alarm fire in York on Sunday. It broke out around 2:15 p.m. at the home at 902 West Poplar Street.

The flames were intense and spread to the neighboring home at 900 West Poplar. Neighbors helped get everyone out safely. They also brought water and wet towels to help the firefighters stay cool and hydrated in the heat.

Fire officials say six people, three adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation.