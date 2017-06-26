2 vehicles totaled after electrical malfunction sparks fire in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Two vehicles were destroyed after a parked Jeep caught fire in Lancaster County early Monday.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Kensington Club Apartments located along the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster Township.

Fire investigators say the owner of Jeep, who lives in a nearby apartment, went outside after hearing his car alarm go off and saw his vehicle in a ball of flames. A second vehicle, parked near the Jeep, was also destroyed in the fire.

Both vehicles are a total loss.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.