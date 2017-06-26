× $200,000 Powerball ticket sold at Middletown Sheetz

MIDDLETOWN, Dauphin County — If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Sheetz store on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middletown, check your tickets.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $200,000 was sold there.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn in Saturday’s drawing (10-22-32-56-58), and matched the red Powerball 10. The ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option, which boosted the prize to $200,000 instead of $50,000, because Saturday’s multiplier was four.

Also in Saturday’s drawing, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Philadelphia. That ticket was purchased at the 5th Variety Store on the 6,000 block of North 5th Street.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The Lottery encourages the holder of a large prize-winning ticket to promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Nearly 25,800 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the June 24 drawing, including 6,892 tickets purchased with the Power Play option that multiplied their prizes by four.

Players should check every ticket, every time, and immediately sign winning tickets. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $92 million, or $58.8 million cash, for the Wednesday, June 28, drawing.