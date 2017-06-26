× 3 injured in early-morning shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Three people were injured Monday in an early-morning shooting in Harrisburg, police say.

Harrisburg Police responded to a shots-fired call at 2:41 a.m. on the first block of Row Hall Manor. When they arrived on the scene, bystanders notified them of a gunshot victim in a nearby apartment. The officers found one victim, an 18-year-old male, in the kitchen of one of the apartments. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso. The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he is expected to recover fully, police say.

Two other victims in the incident were transported to Harrisburg Hospital by private vehicle, according to police. Both had sustained gunshot wounds. One of them, a 26-year-old male, was wounded in the bicep. The other, a 22-year-old male, was hit in the ankle.

Both individuals were not truthful as to what had occurred, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (717) 255-3162, (717) 255-3170, or via email at rgibney@cityofhbg.com.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

