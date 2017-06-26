× Two arrested for firing shots into occupied structure in Lititz

LITITZ, Lancaster County — Two men are facing felony charges related to a shots-fired incident Saturday night in Lititz.

Lititz Borough police say Ronald Brown, 21, and Jordan Russell, 22, both of Lititz, have been charged with one count each of shooting into an occupied structure and one count each of recklessly endangering another person.

Police say the incident happened at 5:18 p.m., when officers responded to a shots-fired call on the 700 block of South Cedar Street. Lititz Borough police responded to the South Cedar Street area, while Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the adjacent areas of Warwick Township, where the shots were believed to have originated.

The location of the shots was eventually identified by police, who took the two suspects into custody without incident. Both suspects were transported to Lancaster County Prison, where they are awaiting arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Officer Alexandria Parisi at (717) 733-0965 or via the NLCRPD website.