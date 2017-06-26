× Burglars steal seven motor bikes from Hanover Suzuki dealer

HANOVER — Burglars struck at a Hanover motorcycle dealership Sunday, making off with seven motor bikes, police say.

Eastern Adams Regional Police say the crime occurred at Pancho’s Suzuki on the 1700 block of Carlisle Pike. The suspect or suspects drove into the front doors of the dealership, entered the store and took the motor bikes, which are worth an estimated $60,000. The burglars took three yellow dirt bikes, one black/white dirt bike, one white/red dirt bike, one white scooter and one black scooter.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal David Ogle at (717) 624-1614 ext. 205 or by email at dogle@eadamsregionalpd.net.