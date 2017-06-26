Car crashes into light pole, damages 14 other cars in hotel parking lot in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Derry Township police are investigating a crash that damaged 13 vehicles in a hotel parking lot along Route 422 early Monday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 5:53 a.m. on Route 422 (West Chocolate Avenue), just west of the intersection with Sipe Avenue. A silver hatchback sedan was traveling west on Route 422 when it had to swerve to avoid a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction on the left of the two westbound lanes. The driver of the hatchback lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the north side of Route 422, struck a light pole, and projected the pole and its base into the parking lot of the Milton Hotel.

A total of 13 parked vehicles were damaged as a result of the impact with the hatchback and/or the light pole and base assembly. The driver of the hatchback was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derry Township police at (717) 534-2202.