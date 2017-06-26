Construction begins on net zero-energy building on Millersville University campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- The campus of Millersville University will soon have its first net zero-energy building.

That means the total amount of energy used by the building is equal to the amount of energy created at the building.

"It's not just another building," said John Anderson, president of Millersville University. "It's going to be an educational center because it's going to teach people about how a net zero-energy building works."

Monday, the community was invited to sign a beam that will be used to build the Lombardo Welcome Center. The university's president also said the building will serve as a beacon of pride on the campus.

"It's really going to be another center that welcomes our prospective students and their future."

The beam bearing all of the signatures will not be visible once construction is complete, which is expected to be sometime this fall.