Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Cumberland County.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. along the 1700 block of South Meadow Drive in Upper Allen Township.

No further details were immediately available.

En route to a fire in Upper Allen Twp. View from a few miles away @fox43 pic.twitter.com/AinFHyiDsS — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) June 26, 2017