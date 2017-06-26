Ephrata man charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking

DENVER BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man as been charged after allegedly breaking into a Denver borough home and stealing power tools and cash.

Trevor L McNeil, 26, of Ephrata was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking after allegedly breaking into a home in May. Allegedly, McNeil entered the residence located in the 400 block of Spruce street in Denverborough and stole power tools, as well as $100 in cash. Police were able to recover the tools at a pawn shop in Reading, and filed charges against McNeil.

McNeil was taken into custody on June 15th, after he was involved in a vehicle accident in the 200 block of Hahnstown road.