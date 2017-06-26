× Harrisburg man accused of raping 16-year-old girl in car

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — An 18-year-old Harrisburg man is facing multiple felony charges for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, police say.

On June 13, Lower Paxton Township Police arrested Anthony Caraballo, of the 3300 block of Union Deposit Road, and charged him with one count each of Rape, Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Corruption of Minors. Police say the charges stem from the investigation into an allegation that Caraballo sexually assaulted the girl in a vehicle on the 800 block of Sir Thomas Court during the overnight hours of June 7.

Caraballo was arraigned at the Central Booking Center and released after posting $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for July.