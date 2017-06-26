× Health care prayer vigil continues in Harrisburg Monday morning

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg area United Methodists will once again gather at the Federal Building in Harrisburg Monday morning for a prayer vigil on health care.

Organizers say they want to pray for the US Senate as it deals with legislation designed to revamp the US health care system.

The group says the Senate legislation does not meet the principles they stand by, arguing that health care is a basic human right and it is wrong to limit access to the health care services that maintain health and prevent diseases. The group also says it is immoral to have a health care system that fails to help those struggling with addiction or mental illness.

Members of the group are hoping to meet with representatives of Senator Pat Toomey’s office to express their concerns with the legislation.

The prayer vigil is scheduled outside the Federal Building near the Locust Street entrance from 6 a.m-11 a.m.