× Hundreds of thousands of Vets opt for patriotic designation on Pa Driver’s License, ID Card

Annville, PA – More than 440,000 veterans have had the veterans designation added to their Pennsylvania driver’s license or ID card since the option was made available in 2014. The designation – an American flag with the word Veteran beneath it – is a patriotic way for veterans to show their pride and convey to others that they served in the United States military.

“People flash their driver’s license or ID card more often than we think, which makes the veterans designation an ideal way for veterans to show others how proud they are to have served in the armed forces,” said Brig. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general. “The American flag is a symbol of freedom and liberty throughout the world. Our veterans proudly display the red, white, and blue icon on their license signifying their dedicated service to this great nation.”

Qualified applicants for a veterans designation must have served in the United States Armed Forces and/or the reserve component, and have been discharged or released from service under conditions other than dishonorable.

“The number of veterans taking advantage of the designation is indicative of how honored they are to have protected this country and represented this commonwealth,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “We are equally honored to partner with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to bring this program to these worthy veterans.”

There is no fee for the veterans designation, however regular renewal or duplicate fees still apply. Forms for driver’s license or ID renewals and duplicates have a box for applicants to certify that they are a veteran, and to have the designation added. Once the veterans designation has been added to a driver’s license or identification card, it will automatically appear each time the card is renewed.

Veterans holding a non-commercial driver’s license or identification card can immediately apply for the designation by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov and clicking on the American flag/veterans designation icon.

To renew a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and add the veterans designation, applicants must complete and mail in a DL-143CD form and applicable fees. To obtain a duplicate CDL with the veterans designation, applicants must complete and mail in a DL-80CD form and applicable fees.

The veterans designation does not entitle a veteran to any special consideration or discount but rather identifies the bearer as a veteran. Any other recognition such as a discount, free meal or other token of appreciation is completely and solely determined by the organization, business or entity providing a service.

SOURCE: Pa Dept of Veterans Affairs and PennDOT