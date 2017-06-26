× Lancaster police arrest man for pointing handgun at convenience store customers

LANCASTER — A South Carolina man is facing several charges after pointing a handgun at customers at a Lancaster convenience store, police say.

Everette Means, 40, of Buffalo, SC, is charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to Lancaster City Police.

At 11:10 p.m. Saturday, police say they responded to a call at the Quick Way Mini Mart for a report of a male pointing a handgun at customers. When officers arrived, they observed people inside the store and were able to motion to them to exit to safety. The customers told police the suspect with the gun was still inside the store.

Officers entered the store and spoke to Means, who had been observed placing an object inside a baseball cap and leaving the hat on the floor before exiting. Police inspected the hat, and found a Taurus .357 revolver. The gun had been reported stolen to East Lampeter Township Police.

Means was taken into custody, where a search revealed a hollow plastic straw containing a powder police suspected to be cocaine. He was arrested, arraigned, and eventually committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.