Man faces several charges stemming from road rage incident on Route 581

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — State Police charged a 48-year-old man with simple assault after a road-rage incident Friday afternoon on Route 581.

Police say witnesses observed Richard Leheny driving his 2013 black Volkswagen Passat in an aggressive manor and closely following several vehicles while traveling west on Route 581 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, Belinda Wilson, 48, was driving her 2008 Honda sedan in the right lane, trying to avoid Leheny, who was observed extending his middle finger at Wilson.

Wilson exited Route 581 at Exit 2. Leheny aggressively merged onto the Exit 2 off ramp from the left lane and was observed ramming Wilson’s car on the driver’s side on two different occasions, damaging both vehicles. Wilson pulled over to the right-hand shoulder, locked her doors, and called 911. While this was occurring, witnesses say Leheny charged at Wilson’s car, attempted to open the passenger side door several times, and tapped on the passenger side window.

Two witnesses stopped to help Wilson and give an account of the incident to police. Both said Leheny was the aggressor.

Police charged Leheny with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, and several traffic offenses.