× Man in stable condition after being shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A man was hospitalized early Sunday after he was shot while walking in Harrisburg.

Officers on patrol heard numerous gunshots coming from the area of North 2nd and South Streets just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators found a 24-year-old man lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The man’s girlfriend told police they had been downtown to get something to eat and were walking on South Street when a white Cadillac stopped and fired several shots at them.

Dauphin Count Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information which leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3154 or 717-255-3170.