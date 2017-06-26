More clouds and stray shower or thunderstorm for Tuesday, however, still feeling very nice outside

ANOTHER NICE FEELING DAY AHEAD

It is a beautiful evening despite additional cloud cover. The air feels comfortable too, as a welcome break from the humidity continues. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures fall through the 70s to the 60s this evening. Overnight, we are headed back to the 50s! Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and light to calm winds provides a stellar start to the morning Tuesday. A few more clouds and still a small shower threat is expected for Tuesday, but it’s another day with comfortable conditions. Highs are in the middle and upper 70s. Wednesday, high pressure slides east shifting the breeze to the south-southwest. The flow pulls in more moisture allowing the humidity to slowly return. Temperatures are warmer too in the lower 80s. You’ll feel the humidity much more by Thursday. And, more summer like temperatures return to the upper 80s . Friday is hot and definitely more humid. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The heat and humidity remain into the weekend and so does the storm threat.

HEAT, HUMIDITY AND STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

Expect a warm and humid start to the weekend Saturday. Morning lows are very warm in the lower 70s. Readings jump quickly to the 90s again despite a threat for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front crosses the area some time on Sunday knocking the heat and humidity down but also keep the threat for showers and thunderstorms around. AS of now, there are timing differences on the modeling. Highs are in the middle an upper 80s. Monday is drier with sunshine and highs more seasonable in the lower 80s.

