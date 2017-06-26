× Motorcyclist killed in York County crash

NEWBERRY TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A motorcycle crash has claimed the life of one man.

Police say it happened in the area of Rt. 177 near Old Rossville Road in Newberry Township around 7:00 P.M., Sunday.

The York County Coroner says 48-year-old, John Edward Fritz of Lewisberry, died shortly after he struck the rear of a mini-van after it came to a sudden stop in front of his motorcycle.

Fritz was thrown off his bike and landed on top of another vehicle.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy may or may not be scheduled pending further investigation.