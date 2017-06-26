× Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle eggings in East Pennsboro Township

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — East Pennsboro Township Police are seeking information about two incidents over the last week where residents’ vehicles have been egged.

According to reports to police, the first incident happened between 3 and 4 a.m. on June 21, in the Floribunda neighborhood off Country Club Road. The second happened between midnight and 1 a.m. on Monday at Acri Road, Maplewood Lane, Sycamore Court and Lancaster Avenue. Police say multiple vehicles have reportedly been involved, including a bright red sedan/hatchback, a black hatchback and a silver/blue SUV.

Several residents have been affected, and police would like to put a stop to the vandalism quickly. Residents with surveillance cameras in the affected neighborhoods are encouraged to check the footage from the dates and times mentioned in this report.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact East Pennsboro police at (717) 732-3633.