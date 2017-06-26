Stray bullet kills woman in York Co., police call it reckless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A stray bullet fired from private property in North Hopewell Township cost a woman riding on a public road her life.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Brent Miller said, "When you do pull that trigger, you cannot bring that bullet back."

Nancy Folcomer, 55, of Red Lion, was a passenger in her husband's car, traveling east on Myers School road in York County.

She was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and died from her injuries at the scene.

Shirley Eckenrode, of Dallastown, said, "Shocked. Horrible. Very, very, very sad. We're going to miss her very much."

Friends said they were horrified when they heard how Folcomer died so suddenly.

Eckenrode said, "She was just a sweetheart, and she's going to be greatly missed. All of our hearts are broken."

Miller said at the time Folcomer was shot, two men were shooting a pistol nearby on a private property.

"The suspects used reckless disregard in what their target was, and more importantly, what's beyond their target," Miller said.

Those two men are a 21 year old and a 42 year old from Red Lion, whose names are not yet being released. State police are waiting for test results to come back before they release the suspects' names and possibly file charges, which could take months.

Police said any time you handle a gun , you have to be responsible.

Miller said, "Make sure to always treat every weapon as if it was loaded, make sure to always have the muzzle pointed in a safe direction."

Eckenrode said, "They better just watch what they're doing."