× Traffic stop for speeding near Ephrata leads to drug charges for 3 men

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A traffic stop for speeding on Route 222 last week led to arrests on drug charges for three men, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on June 21, when an officer stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 222 near the Colonel Howard Boulevard exit. The vehicle, driven by Jarried Moyer, 18, of Ephrata, was traveling at 90 mph in a 65 mph speed zone, police say.

During the stop, the officer located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and alcohol in the vehicle. Moyer and his passengers, Kyle Sadorf, 18, of Ephrata, and Benjamin Molchany, 19, of Jonestown, were arrested and charged with drug possession and related offenses. Moyer was also charged with speeding and related traffic offenses.