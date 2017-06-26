× Two men target elderly York County couple in distraction burglary attempt

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County — An elderly couple was targeted in an attempted distraction burglary last week, State Police say.

The incident occurred on June 21 at a home on Jefferson Road in Codorus Township. Police say a man lured an 86-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman out of their home by claiming he was a worker for the state and wanted to assess their land. While they couple was outside, a second man entered the home. When the second man was spotted, the two suspects fled the scene in a dark/navy blue SUV with unknown registration.

The first suspect is described as an Hispanic male, six feet in height, between 50 and 60 years old, with dark hair. His weight is estimated at 175-185 pounds. He was wearing a green uniform and ranger/state police-style hat. The second suspect is described as an Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 6-1 in height and 175 pounds in weight. He had dark, curly hair.

The suspects were last seen heading toward Jefferson Borough. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call State Police at (717) 428-1011.