Vandalism at Lancaster County park forces closure of restroom facility

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a case of vandalism that damaged and closed a restroom facility at Sweetbriar Park in Penn Township.

Police say vandalism has occurred there every weekend during the month of June. It involves the deliberate use of various materials to clog toilets in the facility. The resulting overflow and cleanup has done several hundred dollars’ worth of damages and repair.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

