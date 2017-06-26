Week starts cooler and comfy with an isolated thunderstorm

PLEASANT & COMFY START: It’s a pleasant and comfortable start to the week, with temperatures a bit on the cooler side for this time of year. There’s partly cloudy skies to begin the day, and perhaps a stray shower, but most stay dry. There’s a bit of a breeze that picks up through the morning. Temperatures begin in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. There’s more of a breeze, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Expect reading in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The overnight period is cool and comfortable. Temperatures fall into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Tuesday is a touch cooler with partly sunny skies. Expect the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most are dry. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING, BIT MORE HUMID: Wednesday begins to warm, and the humidity slightly ticks up. There’s plenty of sunshine and light winds. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity is more Thursday, and so are the temperatures. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s. Skies are partly sunny, and aside from a stray thunderstorm, most of the region is dry.

HOT & HUMID WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and muggy conditions return for the weekend. Friday readings touch the 90 degree mark for many, with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Saturday temperatures push 90 degrees again, and humidity levels remain quite muggy. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are likely. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday. It’s still very warm and humid, with readings in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great Monday!