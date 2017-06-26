× WellSpan and Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center Collaborate to Fight Cancer

Expanded access to clinical trials and advanced care for complex cases among the benefits to local patients

WellSpan Health and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center today announced a new clinical collaboration that will benefit patients living with cancer in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center is one of the nation’s leaders in research and innovation. This new collaboration will bring expanded access to clinical trials for patients of WellSpan’s coordinated network of cancer centers, which include WellSpan Adams Cancer Center in Gettysburg, WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center, WellSpan Sechler Family Cancer Center in Lebanon, WellSpan York Cancer Center and Cherry Tree Cancer Center in Hanover. The collaboration will provide WellSpan cancer physicians with second opinion services from Johns Hopkins specialists who frequently treat the most complex cases.

For rare and complex cases that require advanced treatment technologies, the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center will also serve as a referral destination, providing WellSpan patients a seamless transition of care.

“Our goal is to make sure our patients have access to the expertise they need, whether it’s through the coordinated and compassionate care of our WellSpan oncology specialists, or it’s through expanded clinical trials at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center,” said Douglas Arbittier, M.D., M.B.A, vice president of oncology services at WellSpan Health. “With this collaboration, WellSpan and Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center are fighting cancer together.”

Arbittier also noted that the clinical collaboration will allow WellSpan’s cancer programs to access Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center’s clinical guidelines, protocols, procedures and quality benchmarks.

“Our cancer centers already deliver exceptional care with excellent clinical outcomes,” Arbittier said. “This collaboration will allow us to enhance our programs through the implementation of innovative clinical pathways.”

He added that WellSpan will also provide grant funding to be used by the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center to support all areas of cancer research, including basic, translational, clinical and population studies. These grants will be awarded through a competitive application process based on scientific merit and potential to improve cancer outcomes.

“We have worked with Wellspan’s strong regional cancer program for many years, and we are enthusiastic about formalizing an agreement that will give Wellspan’s clinicians and patients wider access to the unique expertise of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center team and clinical trials,” says Kenneth J. Cohen, M.D., M.B.A., director of strategic planning and integration, and professor of oncology and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

WellSpan Cancer Centers provide comprehensive cancer services – including radiation, medical and surgical oncology, pain management, rehabilitation, infusion services, genetic counseling and nutrition services – that address patients’ physical, emotional, social and financial needs. Specialists across all four counties routinely collaborate in the treatment planning for patients, and nurse navigators guide patients through all aspects of care.

For more information, or to receive a referral to a WellSpan cancer specialist, individuals may visit www.WellSpan.org/Cancer.