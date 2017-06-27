× 2nd child injured in Lancaster dog attack remains in hospital; family sets up fundraising page

HERSHEY — The Penn State Children’s Hospital has issued an update on the second of two children that were attacked by a dog in Lancaster on June 19.

Charlie Warfel, age 5, remains in the hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

His younger sister, Ruby, 2, was released from the hospital last week.

The family has set up a fundraising account to help cover the childrens’ short- and long-term medical expenses. You can visit the fundraising page here: www.gofundme.com/charlieandruby.

The dog involved in the attack is currently being held under quarantine in the owner’s home, Lancaster City Police said last week. It is expected to be euthanized at the end of the week.