× 3 men arrested after robbing and assaulting pizza delivery person

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the robbery and assault of a Domino’s Pizza delivery employee, 3 men have been arrested in Susquehanna Township.

Last week, around 11:30pm police were called to the 1500 block of High Point Drive for reports of a robbery. The Domino’s employee told police that he was robbed when he got out of his car, describing the suspects as three black males, according to police reports. The victim told police he was struck in the face and forced to the ground and held there. He stated that the suspects placed an object to the back of his neck, and stated that the object was a gun, and told the victim not to move.

The suspects stole money from the victim, as well as pizza and cheesy bread. After police investigation, it was discovered that the victims had ordered the delivery online using false information, to lure the driver to their location with the intention of robbing him, according to police reports.

Sterling Mcintyre, 20, of Harrisburg, Andre Smith Jr., 18, of Steelton, and Basil Webb, 20, also of Harrisburg have been arrested as the suspects in this robbery, and all three are currently being held at Dauphin County after being unable to post the $10,000 bail.

Mcintyre was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, and simple assault.

Smith and Webb were both charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Preliminary hearings for all three men have been scheduled for next week.