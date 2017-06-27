× Harrisburg man charged with striking victim with baseball bat during domestic incident

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man has been charged with aggravated assault and other offenses stemming from a domestic incident Monday afternoon, police say.

Garland Bayler, 50, of the 2700 block of Reel Street, is suspected of striking a victim with a baseball bat several times and threatening to kill her, according to police.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m., when police were summoned to the 500 block of Seneca Street. Officers were advised that Bayler was striking his victim with a bat. Bayler fled the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped on the 1800 block of N. 6th Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim suffered bruising to her back, but did not require medical attention, police say.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Bayler is also charged with terroristic threats/instrument of crime.