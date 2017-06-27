Armed robbers hit East Cocalico Twp Turkey Hill

EAST COCALICO tWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police Department say the Turkey Hill store located at 300 Main Street in Denver Borough was the victim of an armed robber. It happened on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 3:44 a.m. Two suspects, who were wearing masks, entered the store and displayed handguns. The suspects stole 6 packs of cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects were last seen running towards Railroad Street.

Anyone with information regarding the Robbery is asked to contact Detective Keith Neff or the East Cocalico Police Department at 717 336-1725.