‘Ask Evan’ Diabetic Test Strips

This week’s ‘Ask Evan’ question comes from Vicki L. She asks, “Evan, I’ve recently noticed a few signs along the roads in York County advertising that someone or a company is looking to buy diabetic testing strips. What’s the deal on that?”

Vicki, I’ve located one of those signs you mentioned. It indeed claims that someone is buying diabetic testing strips. A Baltimore telephone area code is on the sign. I gave the number a call and a woman who answered did answer a couple of questions. She told me that they will pay for unused unopened boxes of diabetic test strips. How much? It depends on the brand. Those boxes of strips are then resold to others at a discounted prices. The woman on the phone told me “they are sold to those who can’t afford to pay regular retail price for the strips, or those who are uninsured.” She then hung up on me. Additionally, I was able to find that in some cases people who are getting test strips for free or highly discounted using Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance, are reselling them to these kinds of companies. In some cases if someone passes away the family will sell unopened boxes of strips too. I’ve also found that there appears to be a few legal questions about this. Anyone can legally buy test strips, but it is illegal for government-funded health care recipients to sell them if they were paid for by government funds. That means that, if you`re getting them from a program such as Chip, Medicaid or Medicare, selling the test strips is against the law. Vicki– thanks for the question.