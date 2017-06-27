× Burglars make off with paint, cleaning supplies from Conewago Township storage shed

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County — Burglars struck at a storage shed at a residence on the 400 block of Waldorf Drive in Conewago Township, making off with paint, cleaning supplies, and various other items, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The theft occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 21, police say.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 292-3647 or on the tip line at (717) 467-8355.