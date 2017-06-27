× Camp Hill inmate facing charges after becoming angry about blown electrical fuse, assaulting officers

CAMP HILL, Pa.– A State Prison inmate is facing additional charges after assaulting officers because he was angry about how long it took an electrical fuse in his jail cell to be fixed.

Shane Liggins, 28, is facing aggravated assault charges for his attack on two police officers.

On June 23 around 7:45 p.m. at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill, Liggins became angered after an electrical fuse blew in his jail cell and officers did not immediately get it fixed.

Liggins proceeded to attack an officer by punching him in the face twice, causing a broken nose and laceration.

Another officer helped to stop the assault, but was also struck in the face which caused broken orbital, cheek, and skull bones.

Now, Liggins will face charges.