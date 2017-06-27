× Chester County DA announces charges against 46 drug dealers as a result of Operation Wildfire

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan has announced the results of “Operation Wildfire.”

“Operation Wildfire” was a joint drug operation that aimed to take out street-level heroin and opioid dealers in Chester County.

Over an eight-week period, 46 defendants have been charged with drug dealing.

Police bought heroin, Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, morphine, MDMA, diazepam, Xanax, crack cocaine, and crystal meth in drug deals in every region of Chester County.