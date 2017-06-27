Coolest day of the week with increasing clouds, stray shower

STRAY SHOWER: Clouds increase throughout the day, keeping our temperatures cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid-70s. Dew points are slowly on the rise today in the mid-to-upper 50s. We may see a stray shower or two by afternoon, but don’t let it impact your plans. The chance of a shower is very low, but everyone has an equal chance of seeing it.

BATTLING THE UV INDEX: Even with increasing clouds by late afternoon, we still will be battling a high UV index today and very high Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Remember to try and avoid work outside during the early afternoon if all possible, but if you have to work, remember the extra water, sunscreen and routine breaks to protect yourself.

SLOWLY WARMING: Temperatures slowly warm the rest of the week with low-80s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. We’re in the low 90s by Thursday and Friday. Dew points increase as well, sparking better chances for showers and thunderstorms to finish the week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long