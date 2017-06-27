× Derry Township will hold public meeting on proposed new community center tonight

HERSHEY — The Derry Township Board of Supervisors invites the public to attend a meeting tonight to learn about the proposed new Community Center.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 at the Derry Township Municipal Building on 600 Clearwater Road.

Since 2014, a team of community members has been involved in the effort of planning a new community center to replace the existing one, which was built in 1963. Many community members and leaders believe the pool, locker rooms and mechanical systems are outdated, and would be too expensive to repair. Derry Township supervisors have approved money to study the cost of running a new recreational facility. The proposed center would serve to meet the current and future needs of the community, planners say.

No vote on the new center is expected tonight; the purpose of the meeting is to provide a status update on the project to the Derry Township Board of Supervisors.