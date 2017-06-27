× Fox 43 Sports Poll: Should John McEnroe apologize to Serena Williams?

As he often did during his heyday, former tennis great John McEnroe stirred up some controversy over the weekend when he made some comments about current superstar Serena Williams in a NPR interview.

McEnroe called Williams “the greatest female player ever — no question,” during the interview. When the host asked him why he qualified his answer with “female player,” McEnroe said that if Williams played in the men’s circuit, “she’d be like 700 in the world.”

That comment prompted a response from Williams on Twitter, where she essentially asked McEnroe to keep her name out of his mouth.

McEnroe did a follow-up interview Tuesday on CBS This Morning, where he was asked if he felt like he should apologize.

He did not.

"Would you like to apologize?" — @NorahODonnell

"No." — John McEnroe pic.twitter.com/BFN8w2EyfY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

So, what do you think? Does McEnroe owe Williams an apology for his comments?

Sound off in our Fox 43 Sports Poll.