× Governor Tom Wolf will sign ‘stolen valor’ bill Tuesday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign a house bill known as the ‘stolen valor’ bill into law on Tuesday.

The bill is intended to protect the honor of veterans by making it a crime for people to lie about military service or decorations for economic gain.

According to the bill, anyone who misrepresents military service or honors to try and obtain things intended for legitimate veterans such as money, benefits or jobs, will under law be committing a misdemeanor of the third degree, which could carry up to a year in prison and a fine.

The bill was passed unanimously by both the House and Senate earlier this year.

Governor Tom Wolf is scheduled to sign the bill Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Capitol building.