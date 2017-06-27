× Harrisburg Catholic Charities invites public to documentary screening, panel discussion of refugee crisis

HARRISBURG — A panel of refugees will share their stories and answer questions following the screening of a new documentary about the refugee crisis Thursday night at the Cardinal Keeler Center, 4800 Union Deposit Road.

The event, organized by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg and the Diocesan Commission on Catholic Social Doctrine, will be held at 7 p.m. It will begin with the screening of “Warehoused: The Forgotten Refugees of Dadaab,” a soon-to-be-released documentary that explores the struggles of protracted, or “warehoused,” refugees that have been confined to a camp for five years or more. The film shows the many challenges faced by refugees across the globe by documenting the daily life at Dedaab, Kenya — the world’s largest refugee camp, which is roughly the size of Atlanta, GA.

Viewers will see the camp’s inner workings through the refugees’ personal stories, most notably Liban and his perseverance to provide for and reunite with his family. Featuring commentary by the UN Refugee Agency workers who courageously provide desperately needed aid during the protracted crisis, “Warehoused” reveals the increasingly vital roles that relief agency organizations, host countries and permanent asylum nations have in the lives of millions of people struggling to find a place they can call home.

“We hope that by bringing this film to our area and also by giving local refugees a chance to answer questions that we can shine a light onto the very real tragic human condition that the people that are trapped in camps like Dadaab face for years of their lives.” said John Leedock of Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Services in a press release promoting the event.

A panel discussion will follow the film. This will provide those attending with the opportunity to speak with and ask questions of refugees that have settled locally. Some of these refugees had once lived in the Dadaab camp.

The public is welcome to attend this free event. Registration is not necessary but is encouraged to aid with event planning. Those interested can register on-line at www.hbgdiocese.org/warehoused. Questions can be directed to John Leedock at jleedock@cchbg.org.