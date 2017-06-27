× Harrisburg woman charged with child endangerment after leaving her kids alone at mall

HARRISBURG — A 37-year-old Harrisburg woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of children after leaving her three children unattended for an extended amount of time at the Harrisburg Mall, according to Swatara Township police.

Barbara Brown, of the 1600 block of Berryhill Street, left her children — ages 8, 3, and 1 — unattended in the mall’s play area for more than 90 minutes on June 17, police say.

She allegedly told police that she believed the 8-year-old was mature enough to watch the younger children. Brown was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor summary offense.